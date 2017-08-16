  • Home

Man Wanted by BC Sheriff's for Probation Violation

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

The Broome County Sheriff's are looking for Eugene J. Allen as part of the Office's Featured Warrant of the Week.

Allen is a white, male subject with blue eyes and brown hair. He is wanted for Violation of Probation - Burglary. 

Sex:  Male
Race:  White
Height:  5'6"
Weight:  145 lbs
Eyes:  Blue
Hair:  Brown

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (607) 778-1911. All tips can remain anonymous.