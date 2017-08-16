Veterans support takes a community. That's the message being spread at the Veterans Mental Health and Homeless Summits held today at the Broome County Library.

"This is really to get the community involved with the VA and create that support system for local veterans," says Ann Canastra, Local Recovery Coordinator with the Syracuse Veterans Association.

This is the 5th year the Syracuse VA has hosted the event. This year's focus is on veterans helping veterans. Canastra says that is where the support starts.

"Veterans know better than anyone how to help another veteran," says Canastra.

From there, it's about making the community and families aware of the issues veterans are facing and the help that is available.