Johnson City Firefighters work out new contract with Village

Johnson City's Village Board and Firefighters reached an agreement that concludes an extended contract negotiation between the two parties. Johnson City's Village Board voted in favor of the contract years of June 1, 2011 through May 31, 2021.

It had been six years since the Johnson City Firefighters were under a contract agreement. The contract includes an agreement to four-year wage freeze from 2011-12 through fiscal year 2014-15. A salary increase of 2 percent for 2015-16 and 2016-17; and a 2.125 percent annual salary increase for four years beginning in fiscal 2017-18.

Under agreement, the fire fighters also agreed to contribute an extra 2.5% in health insurance premiums, helping save the village approximately $12,000 per year.

However not everyone of the Village Board was in agreement with the contract due to the no lay off clause, which guarantees fire fighters job security unless the Village can prove they are under fiscal stress.

Mayor Greg Deemie, did said that this year's budget is secure, however "going forward we don't really know what the impact is going to be on the tax payers, said Deemie."