Fans make the week for Friend

I don't know if there's something in the water in the Southern Tier, but people here are different. That's a good thing, don't get me wrong. The people here seem to be nicer, more supportive, and extremely enthusiastic about the area and all it has to offer.

With the Dick's Sporting Goods Open now upon us, dozens of golfs greatest champions are in town to play for a purse of $2 million. Whether it be En-Joie, the food, the way the tournament staff treats them, or the fans, the players love coming to Endicott every summer. For Bob Friend, it's the fans that pack the fairways and greens all week and year after year.

"What I really enjoy about it is the support of the community. You come out here and every single day the course is packed with gallery. They're very supportive. They remember all the years of the BC Open and everything else. The tournament itself gets a tremendous amount of support from the community and obviously Dick's Sporting Goods financial commitment here is tremendous. Much more enthusiastic here," Friend said about En-Joie's fans compared to tournaments elsewhere on tour. "You're coming to a relatively small community, you're not going to Denver or St. Paul-Minneapolis. This is a really big event in a small community. The gallery always gets behind it, there's a lot of enthusiasm, especially out here with non-golf fans with the concert on Friday night. You come to 18 and the gallery is always packed, but they're very respectful and knowledgeable about golf."

Tournament play begins Friday.