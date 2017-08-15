Free Shuttle to be offered at Harry L Pub and Oasis Bar

baBING has partnered with Harry L Pub and The Oasis Bar in an effort to provide safe transportation for their customers.

The bars will be offering a free shuttle that kicks off on Friday and Saturdays starting at 8 pm and will run until the bar closes.

We thought it would be a safer alternative for people to trying to limit themselves when they go out to drink or not having to get into sketchy cabs or people are worried about the safety sometimes of taking an Uber, said Toby Varner, Director of Operations for baBING.

There is no limit to where the shuttle will drop people off or pick them up. An employee of the bar will be the individual driving the shuttle, which safely fits 15 people.

If you want a ride from the shuttle you can call 607-624-4872.