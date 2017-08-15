In 2nd Murder Trial, Aaron Powell May Be Represented By Former Lawyer For Cal Harris

Three years after receiving a life sentence, Aaron Powell appeared in Broome County Court on Tuesday to start the process of a 2nd trial. Last week, an appeals court overturned his 2014 murder conviction in the deaths of Mario Maciarelli and Powell's estranged wife, Christina due to a conflict of interest with a juror.

Tuesday, lawyer Bruce Barket said in Broome County Court that he will be representing Powell. Barket is the lawyer who represented Cal Harris in both his 3rd and 4th murder trials. It was Barket who defended Harris in 2016 when he was acquitted of murder for the final time.

Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell says Powell has until September 5th to finalize a contract with Barket. In the meantime, Powell is being held in Broome County Jail.