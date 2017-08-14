Spittle excited for another Dick's Sporting Goods Open

Dick's Sporting Goods Open Week kicked off on Monday with early practice rounds. Most of the golfers competing this weekend are arriving into town Monday night or Tuesday, but the handful that were in town early either hit the range or took to the course.

Canadian Rod Spittle took his swings on the range. For Spittle, he's had recent success in the DSGO, finishing 7th in 2013 and 12th in 2015. En-Joie is a course that rewards good drives, something Spittle says is a strength of his, so he enjoys playing this tournament every year. Although, his love for the tournament is not limited to just golf.

"First of all, I've always played well here so it's fun to come back," Spittle said. "We talked about the concert Friday night. It's a party week for the players and their spouses or girlfriends as much as for everyone else in town. Both my wife and I grew up in little towns like this. So, it's great to be able to come and play. It's a great part of the schedule being the middle of the summer and the golf course is always in terrific shape."

Tournament play begins Friday before the Bon Jovi concert at 8:00. Practice rounds continue Tuesday with the Pro-Am on Wednesday and Thursday.