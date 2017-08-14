"Best Burgers" Banner Sparks Controversy In Downtown Binghamton

A banner advertising the "best burgers" is sandwiched in controversy in Binghamton and the mayor's race.

If you've driven in downtown Binghamton, you have probably seen those banners on Court Street promoting an event in the city. A few examples are parades, festivals, and 5k's. The Colonial Restaurant applied and was approved to use that space to promote themselves.

The controversy was first brought to light on Facebook by Tarik Abdelazim, the democratic mayoral candidate. Abdelazim accused the David administration of playing favorites with downtown businesses. The owners of the Colonial recently purchased a building owned by Mayor David.

The banner was approved by the City Clerk's office. As you can see in the application below, the Colonial's application was approved for 9 weeks at $100 per week. But City Code and the permit itself state the advertisement can be displayed "no more than three weeks total." So how did this get approved? Leighton Rogers, the City Clerk, says The Colonial didn't apply for 9 consecutive weeks. There are breaks in between where the banner will be down, so it's not against the law.

The office also issued the following statement:

“In regards to any Banner Permit requests, the City Clerk’s Office simply follows the standard procedure outlined in Chapter 327 of the Binghamton City Charter and Code. Banner Permits are handled by the City Clerk’s Office, not the Mayor’s Office.” — Leighton Rogers, Binghamton City Clerk

Abdelazim says the city skirted around the wording of the Code. He says the banners have always been about promoting events, not businesses.

"The word 'putting the banner up a few weeks before the event' has always implied that they're really for community events," says Abdelazim.

Mayor David declined to give a comment on camera, but his Deputy Mayor Jared Kraham issued this statement:

"Often in campaigns, a candidate's true colors are shown. For our opponent to make false claims and attack a local business for political reasons is just plain wrong. Based on the thousands of negative responses to his actions, it's clear his latest political stunt has backfired."

The Colonial declined comment, not wanting to get involved in politics.