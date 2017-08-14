Chris Thater Memorial Race Canceled This Year

A weekend-long cycling event that has been taking place in the City of Binghamton for 33 years, attracting over 1,000 athletes and several thousand spectators, has been canceled for this summer.

STOP-DWI Coordinator Chris Marion confirmed the Chris Thater Memorial Race will not take place this August.

The races for amateur and professional cyclists were created in honor of Chris Thater, a 23-year-old cycling enthusiast and Binghamton University graduate who was killed by a drunk driver near Harpursville in 1983.

Scheduled for the last weekend in August, Binghamton has each year closed off different parts of the city, according to the race route, which was recently moved from the west side of Binghamton to downtown.

On Monday, when Fox 40 emailed Binghamton Deputy Mayor Jared Kraham about the status of the Thater races, Kraham did not appear aware that the event had been called off.

"It's unlikely just based on the timing. I know Broome County was looking at different options earlier in the year, but nothing since. It not being a city event I can't say definitively."

Marion did not respond to our calls or emails asking why the race was canceled.