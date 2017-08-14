En-Joie looks great, this is why

En-Joie Golf Course is one of the best-looking golf courses in the Southern Tier, much to the credit of Superintendent, Anthony Chapman and his staff.

We're really showcasing what we can do. This is our work right here and everybody is going to see it, said Chapman.

What goes into making a golf course look so good? Chapman describes the 90 to 100 hour work week that he will clock in at this week, and said "it takes a lot of time, a lot of patience, and a lot of dedication."

The crew is working from the beginning of the year, all the way until what is known as 'advance week.' This is where the course gets fine tuned and things pick up speed.

"We have our greens throughout the year at a speed of about nine and a half to ten feet, come tournament time, we like to get them to around 12, 12 and a half feet."

To get an idea, Champions Tour green speeds are at an average of between 12 and 12 and a half feet. Fairways are key at En-Joie, with the intermediate rough cut at one and a quarter inch long, while the rough is planned to be four inches in length by Sunday.

"Due to the rain, the rough is going to be pretty heavy, it's going to be a challenge to get out of it, said Chapman."

How does this year's course condition compare to previous years? Chapman said it's "the first time I've ever seen this golf course in this pristine condition."