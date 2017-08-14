City of Binghamton Collected Over 900 Tons of Garbage

For the first two weeks of August, residents in the City of Binghamton were able to get rid of garbage without city garbage bags or bulk item stickers.

This year the city collected 910.57 tons of garbage during "Operation Clean Sweep." Nearly three times as much garbage that was collected during the campaign in 2016.

During the period the Binghamton used nine garbage trucks everyday compared to their usual six.

Our goal is to clean up neighborhoods. We saw success in residents clearing out porches and garages, removing the trash and garbage on lawns that chip away at neighborhood integrity. —Binghamton Mayor Rich David

The city plans on holding more free collections, like this one, in the future.