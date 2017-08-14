Rally in Owego Says "NO" to Fascism

"It seems like Nazism and white supremacy have been rising in America, culminating with the events in Charlottesville. We here to protest [fascism] in America," said Kevin Millar, former Mayor of Owego.

Within several hours of publicizing the 'No Nazism in America Rally', dozens of people met with American flags, banners and signs; as they stood in the Courtyard Square of the Village of Owego; protesting the recent Unite the Right: white supremacists rally that left one woman killed and multiple people injured in Virginia. Rally attendees say they're protesting in Owego to urge people to make a strong stand against racism, Nazism and fascism. Calling all Americans to stand up for other U.S. citizens and no longer remain silent against hate.

"There really is just one side here. There is not two sides...and the side is what's right, the side of love, caring for others and doing what's right as U.S. citizens," said Diane Lechner, Chair of the Tioga County Democratic Committee.

"In this rural county we take a stand and we take a stand against this issue of racism," said Dorothy Stevens, First Chair of the Tioga County Democratic Committee.

Although many groups feel the white-supremacy movement should not be allowed to spread their views by public forums, the Bill of Rights' First Amendment does state that; Congress shall make no law prohibiting the free exercise of abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble. Giving hate-groups the right to peaceably assemble. But some of the protesters in Owego believe by allowing Nazi-radicalists and other forms of supremacists to express high-levels of hatred, bigotry and racism against other Americans is "dangerous" and should not be tolerated silently.

"I'm a veteran in the Marine Corps. My father and his generations before him fought against our enemies. We had people that fought against Nazism and for it to be re-surging here in America is scary. To see those enemies creeping into America is just appalling and the answers that Nazism presents are not what this country stands for," said Kevin Millar.

"I hope the public will see that the white community is speaking to the radicals in our community, just as we call for other communities to do. We're here, we're allies and we won't stand for it," said Irena Horvatt, Owego resident.

As vehicles drove by the protesters, Monday, the rally-goers were met by honks, hoots and the occasional shout of a different opinion. But protesters still feel that the majority of U.S. citizens feel as strong as they do in regards to hate-filled rhetoric.

"I believe there is enough decent people in the world who would stand up against hate. Humanity is better than this," said Nick Conti, Owego resident.

Standing up and saying "fascism has no place in America," said one rally attendee, is the truest way to make America great again.