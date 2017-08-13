2017 Delaware County Fair

The 131st Annual Delaware County Fair in Walton, NY is expected to attract nearly 80,000 people. The fair is one of the largest agricultural fairs in the region, showcasing everything from locally grown food, livestock, tractor and farm equipment.

"This is usually the best put together fair around, along with the biggest that we show at. More competition here than anywhere else," Taylor Vernooy, Walton resident.

"I think we have one of the best agricultural fairs in the area. There's just a lot more to see in this area than other fairs," said Mackenzie Conklin, Davenport resident.

For more information on the fair and the full list of events you can visit its website here.