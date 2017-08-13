Several Streets to be Rehabbed in Binghamton

Multiple streets in Binghamton are scheduled to be worked on for improvements, starting Sunday August 13, until Saturday August 19.

The New York State Department of Transportation, and the Highway Division of the Broome County Public Works Department are working together for the construction.

The following roads will be worked on, and officials said they anticipate it will be in this order:

Saddlemire Rd.

Nanticoke Rd.

Hunts Corner

Owen Hill Rd.

North St.

Hyde St.

Nowlan Rd.

Stratmill Rd.

Edson Rd.

Stateline Rd.

Some additional projects include-- replacing cross road culverts of Old Newark Valley Road, and Grader Patching on Glenwood and Ballyhack Roads.