Local Organizations Give Out 100 Backpacks and School Supplies

Two organizations - Community Advocates Restoring Education Standards (CARES) and United Way of Broome County - partnered to give away backpacks and school supplies for students in the Southern Tier.

"We have families in this community that are struggling, so this is what we do and this is what non-profits do - we help our fellow man, and it's an honor for us," said Larry Parham, CARES CEO.

CARES says 200 families showed up to Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park in Binghamton on Saturday, but there were only 100 backpacks to give away.

"Those 100 families are now ready for their kids to go to school and it takes a lot of pressure off of them," said Denise Yull, CARES Board President. "We are trying to lift up the families and try to help them, so on the first day, they walk in there and they're ready."

Besides a new backpack, students also received notebooks, paper, pencils, pens, erasers, glue sticks, pencil sharpeners, and highlighters.

"It's a sampling of what they need, it doesn't cover everything, but we do pretty good," said Yull.

The next backpack give away will be on August 19 at the Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park from noon to 3:00 p.m. and again on August 26 at the Broome County Urban League from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.