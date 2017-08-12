American Muscle Cars on Display at Cruise-In

Matthews Auto Group hosted the 4th annual American Muscle Cruise-In, where more than 100 of the best American cars were on display. Event Organizers hoped to raise more than $2000 for the Mercy House of the Southern Tier.

"We're hoping to hit $2,500 and we'd be really happy if we can hit that for Mercy House," said Kathy Breno, Matthews Auto Marketing Director.

Participants paid to enter their cars for judging and those in attendance could pay a fee to vote on their favorite vehicle. There was also raffles and live entertainment.

Breno says cars came from up to an hour away to take over the Matthews Auto parking lot and that means they had to move every car for sale to a temporary location.

"We forgo a day of business on Saturday and we give up that day to do something great for the Vestal community," said Breno.

She says there were "easily over 1,000 to 1,500 people" in attendance on Saturday.

You can visit the Mercy House of the Southern Tier's website for more information on the work that they do.