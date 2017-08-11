Saint Mary of the Assumption Kicks Off 105th Annual Bazaar

Saint Mary of the Assumption kicked off its three-day Bazaar on Friday at the corner of Hawley and Jay Street in Binghamton. This is the 105th annual festival put on by the Church.

The 105th Saint Mary Bazaar is underway in #Binghamton. Hear what makes this such a great community event tonight at ten on @wicztv. pic.twitter.com/4EgUHl12g2 — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) August 11, 2017

"It brings everybody back just to remember their roots and to celebrate," said Jon Werner, Saint Mary's Pastor.

Festival Organizers expect thousands of people to come through the gates and take part in the Italian heritage. For some in attendance on Friday, coming to the event has become a tradition.

"The food is delicious and I love the entertainment," said Maryjane Hamilton, Binghamton Resident. She has been coming for the last decade and this year she brought her grandson, so he can enjoy everything it has to offer.

"I'm glad they have games for kids and I'm glad they have some things for adults - it makes it easy for everyone to come," said Hamilton.

Others like Mikayla Brown, a Member of the Women of Abruzzese Club, volunteer their time to celebrate their roots and help the community.

"I just love helping out the church," said Brown. "It's something that I love doing, so being able to help the Church and hold an event in the community where you come and celebrate your heritage and have people who have a good time is a great thing to do."

All of the money raised from the Bazaar will go to the Church to help pay bills and continue to provide community outreach programs.

"It's a fundraiser, but more importantly it's just an opportunity for everyone to get together," said Dan Svoboda, Bazaar Co-Chair.

The celebration continues on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and again on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.