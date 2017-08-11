Meteors To Light Up The Sky This Weekend

Upwards of 100 meteors per minute are expected to shower the night sky this weekend during the Perseid Meteor Showers. Every year at this time, the earth passes through the showers, creating a spectacular natural light show. Kopernik Observatory is celebrating with a two day festival.

The event begins at 7pm on Friday night and then resumes at noon on Saturday. There will be music, food, and of course viewings of the meteors.

"As we get deeper into the evening, we'll be having ambient DJs that will provide sort of ethereal music to watch the meteors by," says Drew Deskur, Executive Director of Kopernik.

The $5 admission is a one time fee that is good for both days of the festival.