PA State Police Searching for Answers in Homicide Investigation

Pennsylvania State Police, Gibson, are continuing their November 2016 investigation of a homicide, of a Susquehanna County residence.

Troopers were called to Cals Way in Great Bend, around 3:02 p.m. on November 21, 2016 for a deceased male. When police arrived on scene they discovered the 64-year-old homeowner, dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Calvin Eugene Fichter sustained three gunshot wounds to the areas of his neck and head. Police ruled his death, a homicide.

Officers said there were no signs of forced entry, and a handgun that belonged to the victim was missing from the home.

Anyone with information on this crime, or any crime can contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All calls can be anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.