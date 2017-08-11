Whitney Point Mayor Declares "Gator Day"

August 1 will forever be known as "Gator Day" in Whitney Point.

In the last two weeks, the Department of Environmental Conservation has caught two alligators in Whitney Point. The first was caught on July 29, behind the fairgrounds. The second was caught on August 7, a quarter mile from where the first was caught.

Whitney Point Mayor Ryan Reynolds made the "Gator Day" declaration on twitter. The date was approved at the village board meeting on Wednesday.

The alligators have been permanently relocated to Animal Adventure Park, and must undergo a quarantine period before they can be seen by the public.