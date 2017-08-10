Kirkwood Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of Children

A Kirkwood man has been arrested for sexual abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Broome County Sheriff's say Bernard Fleming, 61, is accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old boy and a boy younger than 13 years old. The incidents occurred this month in the Town of Kirkwood.

Fleming was arraigned in the Town of Dickinson Court and was sent to the Broome County Sheriff's Office Correctional Facility.