Luma Projection Art Show Is Back Bigger Than Ever

Binghamton's projection art show is back for the 3rd year in a row and organizers say it's bigger than ever. This year's Luma Arts Festival features projections from both international and local artists.

"Massive step up from last year. It sounds hyperbolic, but literally, we went online on YouTube and we made a list of our favorite production artists in the world and the number one production artist that we chose is coming to Binghamton," says Luma co-founder Joshua Bernard.

Luma is a one night festival that uses projection and lights to transform Binghamton's downtown. In the past, the event has drawn over 30,000 people to the city.

The festival starts at 6pmon September 1st, with projections starting after dark around 9pm. Organizers say attendees can come out whenever, as the projections are on a loop so no one misses them.

This year, there will be 3D elements that require glasses. Those 3D glasses can either be picked up at the event or ahead of time at severl downtown locations. The list of locations can be found on the Luma website.

Luma is a free event, but is funded largely through Kickstarter donations.