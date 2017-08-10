Free Electric Vehicle Changing Station at Recreation Park in Binghamton

Two electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be installed at Recreation Park in Binghamton. Mayor Rich David announced that the stations are part of the latest project to support green infrastructure in the City of Binghamton.

"This is going to be the first of many locations in the city," said Binghamton Mayor, Rich David. "We thought that this is a destination for many people locally and regionally. We wanted to pick a park and neighborhood where residents are, to really showcase this EV charging station."

The Recreation Park EV charging station is free to the public with a four-hour charging maximum. They will also be mapped on a U.S. Department of Energy national database that shows EV drivers where they can plug in. The Level 2 240V station chargers will allow vehicles to receive half to full battery in just a four-hour charge time.

Mayor David says as of right now, non-EV cars will not be ticketed for using the parking spaces. There are 116 registered electric of plug-in hybrid vehicles in Broome County, according to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

The total cost of the project is $4,385, paid through a $2,500 New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Grant (NYSERDA) and $1,895 from the General Fund. In October, 2015, the City of Binghamton won a $10,000 award from NYSERDA's Cleaner, Greener Communities Program for adopting streamlined permitting related to installation of EV charging stations and solar panels.