Teens Charged With Burglary

The Broome County Sheriff’s have arrested Jason Terkowski, 17-year-old male of Harpursville and Kyle Grose, 17-year-old male of Harpursville for Burglary in the 2nd Degree.

Terkowski and Grose are accused of unlawfully entering a residence on Hurd Road in the Town of Colesville during the month of July 2017 and stealing property. During the investigation, members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division recovered several pieces of the stolen property, which have been secured as evidence at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Terkowski and Grose were each charged with one (1) count of Burglary in the 2rd degree, a class C Felony.

Terkowski and Grose were arraigned in the Town of Colesville Court and released on their own recognizance to appear in court on a later date.