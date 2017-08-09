Oberste gets birthday wish; Ponies walk off 4-3

Matt Oberste celebrated his 26th birthday by walking with the bases loaded in the 12th inning to send the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 4-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday night at NYSEG Stadium. Four relievers combined for 6-1/3 scoreless innings to guide Binghamton to their fifth straight win.

Luis Guillorme and Champ Stuart opened the game-winning rally with singles against Adam Ravenelle. Dale Burdick followed by skipping a weak groundball to the left of the mound. Ravenelle flipped towards third, but Dawel Lugo failed to cover the bag, filling the bases. Oberste worked the count full before taking the last pitch of the game inside, sealing Binghamton’s fifth walk-off win of the season.

The Rumble Ponies needed a ninth inning rally against Paul Voelker to force extras. Trailing by a run, David Thompson crushed a triple, his first of the season, off the center-field wall. Gustavo Nunez brought him in by threading a game-tying double down the left-field line.

Binghamton’s late push washed away Erie’s early offense. The SeaWolves rode the long ball to grab the lead against Tommy Milone. Christin Stewart belted a solo shot to right, his league-leading 24th of the season, to put Erie on the board in the second. AJ Simcox cleared the wall in left-center with a two-run blast in the fifth.

Erie starter AJ Ladwig had kept the Ponies at bay for six scoreless innings before Binghamton broke through in the seventh. The righty exited with the bases loaded and handed off to Matt Ecker. With two outs, Patrick Biondi threaded a bunt past Will Maddox into right to drive in two.

The Rumble Ponies bullpen shined after taking the reins from Milone in the sixth. Corey Taylor fired 2-1/3 scoreless innings before PJ Conlon tossed a perfect ninth in his first relief outing as a Pony. Tim Peterson struck out four and kept the SeaWolves off the board in the ninth and tenth. Drew Smith (2-1) worked a perfect 12th and claimed his second win of the season.

Milone allowed three runs on eight hits over 5-2/3 innings in his third Major League rehab appearance. Juan Lagares went 1-for-5 at the plate.

The Rumble Ponies (66-46) conclude their series against Erie on Thursday at 6:35 PM. RHP Casey Delgado toes the rubber against LHP Matt Crouse.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies