Bearcats Women's Soccer ready to roll

Binghamton University's Women's Soccer team held their media day Wednesday afternoon. The team has nearly completed their preseason play with St. Bonaventure coming to Binghamton Friday, August 18th.

The America East Conference ranks the Bearcats as the eighth best team in the conference this season. In 2016, Binghamton finished in ninth place, just one game out of postseason play.

"I'm actually okay with where the poll is now because it gives us a little bit of a chip. And for us it gives us an opportunity to exceed expectations. We know what the expectations are within our circle and that's really what matters, said Head Coach, Neel Bhattacharjee."

Binghamton will open the season with two home games on the 18th, and 20th, when they host Manhattan at 1 pm.