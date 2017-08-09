  • Home

Wanted Man Arrested in NYC

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

A man wanted on a drug charge is in custody of the Broome County Sheriff's Office. 

Police say they received a tip that Kalif Champaign was hiding in New York City. He was arrested on Wednesday at a New York City residence and was turned over to the sheriff's office.

Champaign was taken to the Broome County Sheriff's Office Correctional Facility and is awaiting court action. 