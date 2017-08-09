Mother of 11 Year Old Murder Victim Arrested

The mother of 11-year-old Jacelyn O'Connor, who was found murdered on July 30 in Norwich, was arrested on Wednesday.

The Chenango County Sheriff's Office arrested Mandy Martinez, 38, of the Bronx, on an active bench warrant. Officials said Martinez failed to appear in court on a Petit Larceny crime.

Officials said Martinez's arrest was not related to O'Connor's death.

Officers said she was taken into custody without incident in the City of Norwich Court, and arraigned in the Town of North Norwich. She was sent to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $500 cash bail.