Union Board Split on Newly Appointed Town Clerk

Members of the Town of Union Board say they are still split on the decision to appoint former-Councilman Leonard Perfetti to the position of Town Clerk.

Back on July 26, three Board Members - Thomas Augostini, Frank Bertoni, and Robert Mack, as well as Supervisor Rose Sotak, held a Special Meeting to vote on who to appoint to the Town Clerk position. All three Board Members voted "yes" on the resolution, while Sotak voted against it. She was the only dissenting opinion and Perfetti was appointed 3-1.

According to Sotak and Mack, Perfetti was selected over the two Town of Union Deputy Clerks and one non-Union employee. Sotak says the other candidates were more qualified than the one that was chosen.

"I think we had two good employees who were looking for this position," said Sotak. "They've been here for 20 years, excellent attendance records, very good work ethics, never a complaint about them, I've seen them in action taking care of the Town of Union residents and in my opinion, they had a good vision of how to run the Town of Union."

Councilman Mack defended the Board's decision.

"He [Perfetti] has run two successful campaigns to be elected councilman and we want to make sure the TOU Clerk is someone that we want to work with and is going to do a good job," said Mack.

Perfetti said he applied for the position, was interviewed, and was offered the job.

"I'm not sure why they chose me over the other employees, but I will definitely run a good Department and the employees will be number one," said Perfetti.

In April, Sotak was indicted on five criminal charges, which were later dropped in July. During those months, Board Members took a strong stance to protect and empower Union employees by adding new Town rules against workplace harassment. Now Sotak believes the Board is contradicting their previous stance and letting down the Town Employees by choosing a Board Member over other applicants.

"In my opinion, when you're supporting the employees that are working here with a track record and you take a Board Member, you'll have to ask the other Board Members what qualifications he had that was so overwhelming versus some of the other candidates," said Sotak.

Mack argues the protection of employees was specifically for workplace harassment and not for job placement.

"The protection was from harassment and bullying, but this is not any situation like that," said Mack.

Perfetti says he felt the position was a good fit for him and is coming up with ideas for database collection as part of his new role.

"My business background, being an outsider and looking at a lot of the old processes being done in the Town and I'm hoping to streamline a lot the old processes and get things much quicker and more efficiently," said Perfetti.

Mack says some of the major contributing factors for choosing Perfetti over the other candidates was his 35 years of Customer Service with NYSEG and 7 years as a Council Member on the Town of Union Board.

"Those two things were the major factors in Mr. Perfetti being qualified for this position," said Mack. Perfetti has also held positions on Boards for the Parks, Highway, Laws and Legislation Committees in Union.

Mack added the upcoming election in November also played a factor in the Board's decision.

"If someone else wins Clerk, other than someone we appointed, they can come in and clean out the office," said Mack. "They get the right to choose every employee in that Office because they are an elected official, so we take a very big chance in appointing someone who may not win an election."

According to Mack, the Clerk's Office has two Full-Time employees - both are the Deputy Clerks that were passed on for the job - and one Part-Time worker as well. Mack says Perfetti has agreed to keep those three employees.

Both Perfetti and Mack say they acknowledge that Supervisor Sotak has the right to vote no but wish she hadn't.

"I guess that's Rose's option to do so, I thought she would've supported him more," said Mack.

"That's her personal opinion," said Perfetti.

Sotak is also concerned about the manner in which the Board voted. According to the Supervisor, the three Board Members and Sotak met with all four candidates separately and began the selection process after the final candidate's interview. Mack had scheduled a follow-up meeting for the entire Board to get together and further discuss the candidates for the job.

Sotak says Mack and another Board Member canceled and the meeting never took place. She says they rushed into a vote at the Work Session/Special Meeting on July 26 and quickly went for a vote before talking about their options.

Mack confirms that the follow-up meeting never took place because he and another Board Member were out of Town, but says they discussed the vote at the beginning of the Work Session before moving to a vote.

"During the work session, we talked it out and three of the Councilmen were in agreement that it was going to be Mr. Perfetti," said Mack. He adds that Sotak was upset because "she seemed to think that she wasn't part of the decision, but her vote wasn't necessary either way."

Perfetti will make $48,900 according to the Special Meeting Minutes. The former Town Clerk, Gail Springer, was making $57,000 after nearly 20 years in the position. Her paycheck was split between two lines, Registrar ($3,500) and Town Clerk ($53,800). Mack says they dropped the Registrar position and combined the salaries.

He deducted the salary by around 15% and offered that to Perfetti who accepted. Mack says Springer was offered the same 15% salary reduction deal that Perfetti was when she was first offered the position.

In regards to who will replace Perfetti on the Board, he's not sure what the Board will do.

"That's the Board's decision and they have to do the searching for that decision," said Perfetti. He resigned from his position on the Board the same day he became the Town Clerk. He no longer has voting power on the Board and will not be involved in their decision to pick his replacement.

Mack says August 4 was the last day for people to apply for the vacated Board seat and the Board has been conducting interviews this week. He says they are down to two candidates - a man and a woman - but wouldn't release their names for confidentiality purposes.

The Board has scheduled a Special Meeting during the Work Session on August 15 to vote and appoint a new Board Member.