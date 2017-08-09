Broome County Family Court Judge Removed From Bench

Broome County Family Court Judge Rick Miller has been removed from the bench.

A spokesperson for the New York State Unified Court System confirmed that Miller was reassigned to other judicial duties in the last week or two.

"His duties were modified. He's not sitting the bench or trying cases. This is for the foreseeable future," says Lucian Chalfen, a representative from the Unified Court System.

Chalfen declined to comment on the reason behind the reassignment of Judge Miller. Miller could not be reached for comment