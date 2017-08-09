Binghamton Man Indicted, Child Sex Crime Charges Span Over a Decade

A 37-year-old Binghamton man has been indicted on eight counts of sex-related charges, including predatory sexual assault and rape, involving two children.

According to the Broome District Attorney's Office, the charges in the indictment against Ronald Peterson begin in 2004 through the summer of 2015, over a decade.

On June 12, 2017, Binghamton police arrested Ronald Peterson for criminal sexual act. The grand jury handed up additional charges.