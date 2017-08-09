Elmira Police: 17-Yr-Old Arrested After Infant Found in Plastic Bag

Police say an infant girl was found Tuesday inside a plastic behind a downtown Elmira home. She is alive. The 17-year-old teenage girl accused of the crime is facing a charge of attempted murder.

Elmira Police received the report that an infant had been found inside a plastic bag behind a residence in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

Police say neighbors found the child, called 911 and began to administer aid until authorities arrived.

The child was taken to a local hospital and later transported to another hospital for further evaluation. The baby's condition is not know but police say she is stable.

Elmira Police charged 17-year-old Harriette Hoyt of Sayre, PA with attempted murder after an investigation that included Chemung County Child Protective Services, NYSP and the Chemung County District Attorney's Office.

Harriette will be arraigned in Elmira City Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail.

Authorities will continue to investigate and are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tipline at (607)271 -HALT.