Crouch Says He Does Not Support Cuomo's Plan that Offers College Courses to Prisoners

Assemblyman Clifford Crouch says he does not support Governor Andrew Cuomo's $7 million plan to offer college courses to prisoners.

Cuomo and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. made the announcement on Monday, of $7.3 million being awarded to fund educational programming and reentry services at 17 prisons over the next five years in New York State.

The program will create over 2,500 seats for college education and training for incarcerated New Yorkers.

Cuomo says this program will greatly increase the likelihood of successful reentry into the community. He says prison isn't only about serving time, but also an opportunity to rehabilitate.

It has never been more evident that a college education is an important stepping stone to success and by partnering with District Attorney Vance, that success will reach those who never thought they could achieve it. This program not only strengthens the futures of incarcerated individuals and their communities alike, but it will save taxpayer dollars in the long run. — Cuomo

Cuomo's plan would have 17 new prisons to join the list of available classes for inmates from seven different colleges, including Cornell.

Bard College, at Taconic, Coxsackie, Eastern, Fishkill, Green Haven, and Woodbourne correctional facilities

Cornell University, at Cayuga, Auburn, Elmira, and Five Points correctional facilities

Medaille College, at Albion correctional facility

Mercy College, at Sing Sing correctional facility

Mohawk Valley Community College, SUNY, at Marcy correctional facility

New York University, at Wallkill correctional facility

Jefferson Community College, SUNY, at Cape Vincent, Gouverneur, and Watertown correctional facilities.

Crouch says he supports the rehabilitation of New York's inmates, but says it should not come before the education of children.

So many middle-class families struggle to make ends meet in this state, let alone send their children to college. We should be focusing on assisting them. — Crouch

Crouch also says even though the option for free tuition is there, there are also other costs such as room, books, and meals that keep low income families from attending college.