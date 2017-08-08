Three Defendants Face Prison Contraband Charges

Investigators arrested three defendants, Tuesday, for promoting contraband in the Delaware County Correctional Facility.

Scott Hanrahan, 30, of Sidney, John Bolster Jr., 27, of Hancock, and Justin Crandall, 27, of Sidney; were found to be pushing drugs within the prison.

The defendants are incarcerates in the Correctional Facility on unrelated charges. They were in possession of prescription medication that Delaware Sheriffs say was prescribed by the prison to an inmate, but was being shared by all three defendants.

All three are waiting to be arraigned on these charges in the Town of Delhi Court at a later date.