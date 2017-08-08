Family of 11-Year-Old In Court For Murder Suspect's Hearing

Family of Jacelyn O'Connor were in Town of Norwich court Tuesday for the felony hearing of James Brower, one of two men charged with the murder and rape of the 11-year-old girl from Morris.

The brother of Brower and the little girl's custodial mother say the family is sticking together and want justice. pic.twitter.com/2oqZNeVH5m — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) August 8, 2017

The second suspect, Tobias Rundstrom-Woodinging, waived his right to a felony hearing. Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride says Rundstrom-Wood and Brower are a couple.

Prosecutors said Monday that Jacelyn O'Connor was murdered on July 30 2017 in Brower's home on County Route 33. They say she had been there on an "extended stay."

O'Connor is the half-sister to Brower's two half-sons.

