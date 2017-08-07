$4 Million For Agricultural Water Quality Projects in Tier

New York has awarded $4 million for 11 projects to help farmers with water quality issues in watersheds.

Officials say the grant complements the Southern Tier Soaring initiative, which helps farmers become better equipped to prevent water pollution, reduce erosion and harmful sediments in New York's waterways.

The County Soil and Water Conservation District money will benefit 16 farms. A record 125 grant applications were submitted for this latest round of funding, which went to 50 projects.

$158 million dollars has been awarded since the program started in 1994.