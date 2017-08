New York State Police are looking for a 16 year old from Oneonta, who wen't missing.

Alyssa F. Jones was last seen on July 28 around 10 p.m. in Laurens at the Bunga Wiz Festival.

Police said she was wearing pink shorts, a gray tank tip and flip flops.

Anyone with information can contact the New York State Police at (607) 432-3211.