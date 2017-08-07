DA Says Suspects In Murder Of 11-Year-Old Girl Were A Couple

The two suspects in the murder of 11-year-old Jacelyn O'Connor are a couple, prosecutors say. Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride says O'Connor was staying at the home of the first suspect, James Brower, 36, at the time of the crime.

District Attorney says the co-defendants in the murder case are a couple. There were other people in the house at the time of the crime. — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) August 7, 2017

On Monday, Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding, 34, the second suspect in the July 30th murder, was arraigned in court and sent to jail without bail. On the courthouse steps, McBride gave few details about the case, but did confirm that O'Connor had family relations to Brower. McBride also says there were other people present in the house at the time of the crime.

"I really don't want to talk about the details. Those will all come out in the preliminary hearing," says McBride.

A felony complaint submitted to the court accuses Rundstrom-Wooding of working in concert with another person to kill and rape O'Connor. These are the same accusations made against Brower.

On July 30th, State Police responded to a report of an 11-year-old girl in cardiac arrest. When they arrived at the County Route 33 home, O'Connor was already dead.

In court on Monday, Rundstrom-Wooding's defense lawyer Scott Clippinger voiced displeasure at the judge's choice to allow cameras in the courtroom.

"The press' only purpose in being here is to call attention to what's going on," says Clippinger. The defense attorney argued that extensive coverage could lead to an unfair trial for his client.

Rundstrom-Wooding did not enter a plea and is scheduled to appear in Town of Norwich Court on Tuesday at 2:30 for a preliminary hearing, immediately following a hearing for Brower at 1:30.