Dogs Find Homes at Spiedie Fest

Five dogs found new homes this weekend after being adopted from the Broome County Dog Shelter's tent. In only their second year, the shelter manager, Kelly Conlon says the exposure to thousands of people is incredibly helpful to her organization.

"I think there's a ton more people this year. Way more dogs, way more interest in the dogs, a lot more donation money coming in as well; I think we've doubled the progress that we did last year," said Conlon.

Conlon says the Broome County Dog Shelter will be back at the festival for years to come.