Closing The Books on 2017 Spiedie Festival and Balloon Rally

As the three-day event comes to a close, visitors and vendors had the chance to look back on their weekend. Whether is was their first time, or their thirtieth time, Spiedie Fest received great reviews once again.

"I think business wise it's been really good. Friday, we had a lot of storms so business was not so good. But Saturday and Sunday has been great. A lot of people, everyone's walking around, shopping and having a good time with their families," said Jackie Fisher, Lula roe Fashion Retailer.

"Its just a fun thing to come to every year and see the whole community get together," said Emily Kniffen, Endicott resident.

"With businesses and like that it's a good way to get the name out. People love ice cream and keep eating it, ya know? The people in Broome County, you can't beat it," said Ronald Stankon, Owner of Yum Yum Ice Cream Parlor.

"I like it, it was pretty good,"Jervon Mcneil, Miami, FL.

The final day wrapped up with a Spiedie cooking competition and performances by American Country Music Artists, Kellie Pickler and Sara Evans.