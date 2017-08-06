Bullpen & Offense Shine for Ponies

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies racked up a season-high 16 hits and used 6-1/3 scoreless innings from the bullpen to beat the Harrisburg Senators, 8-6, on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. After Major League rehabber Robert Gsellman was chased in the third, four Ponies relievers combined to blank the Senators, sealing the three-game sweep.

Pitching took a backseat to offense in the game’s first 4-1/2 innings as the teams combined for a dozen runs on 20 hits by the middle of the fifth. Matt Oberste highlighted the Rumble Ponies’ first inning by depositing a two-run double into the right-field corner. Yadiel Hernandez answered right back by ripping a two-run double into the left-field alley against Gsellman in the bottom of the inning.

Binghamton compiled a three-run cushion thanks to a mammoth solo homer from David Thompson in the second and a pair of RBI singles in the third, but watched it vanish again. Harrisburg plated three in the third to end Gsellman’s day. Jake Lowery’s RBI double pushed the Senators ahead, but proved to be their last offensive highlight in the game.

Ben Griset collected the final out of the third to start the bullpen’s stellar afternoon. The southpaw returned to toss a scoreless fourth before Kelly Secrest chipped in with a blank fifth.

Binghamton’s offense continued to chip away as the bullpen kept the Senators at bay. With two outs in the fifth, Gustavo Nunez threaded a game-tying single down the left-field line. In the sixth, Kaczmarski zipped a two-out an RBI single up the middle, pushing Binghamton ahead for good.

Secrest preserved the newfound lead with a spotless sixth. Harrisburg loaded the bases against Drew Smith in the seventh, but the righty notched consecutive outs to defuse the rally. Tyler Bashlor worked a clean eighth before stranding two in the ninth to collect his first career Double-A save.

Gsellman allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits over 2-2/3 innings in his third Major League rehab outing with Binghamton. He walked three and struck out one.

Secrest (1-1) fired two scoreless innings to earn his first career Double-A victory.

Dakota Bacus (0-1) surrendered Kaczmarski’s tiebreaking single and took the loss. Harrisburg starter Wirkin Estevez allowed a career-high 12 hits in the no-decision.

The Rumble Ponies (64-46) enjoy an off day on Monday before opening a three-game series at home against the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday at 6:35 PM.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies