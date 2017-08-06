Tall Pines Farm Celebrating Two Decades at Spiedie Fest

Tall Pines Farm is celebrating nearly twenty years marketing their stoves, fire places, and fire rings at the Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally.

Owner George Conner says this year's Spiedie fest has been the best one yet.

"We've had a very active Spiedie Fest. A lot of people have stopped in and talked to us. They're making plans for the winter and thinking about what they can do to have a good area of warmth. That's what we do," said Conner.

Tall Pines Farm is just one of the many businesses taking advantage of the festival. Conner says it's a great time to start reaching out to customers before the winter arrives.