Guillorme Lifts Ponies Over Senators

Luis Guillorme blasted a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh to highlight a stellar night from the top of the Rumble Ponies lineup in Binghamton’s 7-4 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday night at FNB Field. Guillorme and leadoff hitter Champ Stuart drove in every Binghamton run, securing the Rumble Ponies ninth victory in 11 games.

The Rumble Ponies had carried a two-run lead into the sixth inning, but could not hang on. With two outs and the bases full, Drew Ward belted Marcos Molina’s 2-2 offering beyond the right-field wall for a go-ahead grand slam.

Harrisburg’s lead did not survive for more than a half-inning. Binghamton filled the bases against reliever Tim Collins before Stuart threaded a two-out double down the left-field line, plating Kevin Taylor and Tomas Nido to tie the game.

With two aboard, Guillorme lifted Collins’ offering deep to left field. Jose Marmolejos retreated to the wall, but failed to snag the drive as it landed in the front row of seats. The blast, Guillorme’s second career home run, pushed Binghamton ahead for good.

Stuart and Guillorme had put the Rumble Ponies offense in motion in the third. Stuart pelted the wall in left-center with an RBI double before Guillorme lined a run-scoring single into center.

Tim Peterson tossed two scoreless innings of relief before Cory Burns secured his league-leading 16th save with a blank ninth.

Binghamton’s five-run seventh made a winner out of Molina (1-5) for the first time with the Rumble Ponies. The righty had tossed five scoreless innings before Ward’s blast in the sixth. Molina allowed four runs on six hits over six innings to snap his seven-game winless streak.

The Rumble Ponies (63-46) conclude their final visit to Harrisburg on Sunday at 1:30 PM. RHP Robert Gsellman takes the mound against RHP Wirkin Estevez.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies