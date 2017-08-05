  • Home

Day Two: BCANY Summer Hoops Festival

Posted: Updated:
Buffalo's Noah Hutchins (6 ft), rises up for a dunk over two of his teammates. Buffalo's Noah Hutchins (6 ft), rises up for a dunk over two of his teammates.
JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -

Here are your local scores from day two of the BCANY Summer Hoops Festival:

Boys

Southern Tier 59 - Hudson Valley 70

Girls

Southern Tier 55 - Hudson Valley 53