Locals Bring Awareness to World Breastfeeding Week

Mothers from all over the world are celebrating Breastfeeding week, and hundreds of locals attending this years Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally are celebrating with them. The Southern Tier Breastfeeding Coalition is providing families with a tent at Otsiningo Park, to give mothers and babies a place to relax.

"We're trying to promote breastfeeding awareness in Broome County," said Cerise Hayes, Southern Tier Breastfeeding Coalition Secretary. "It gives the moms a place to sit and privately breastfeed and change the babies."

Hayes says it's the health benefits that make it more important than ever to promote breastfeeding.

"Research shows that if mom's can breast feed until six months, it protects the baby against various forms of childhood leukemia, obesity and diabetes," said Hayes.

It also decreases the risks of breast and ovarian cancer by 30%. Mother, Brittany Gallagher says the awareness should make women should feel comfortable feeding their babies in public.

"It is nice to have a place where there is no judgment. There's no one telling you to go anywhere. You shouldn't have to feed your baby in a bathroom or a dressing room," said Gallagher.

Breastfeeding doesn't just have its health benefits, it also saves families money. Hayes says within a year, six months of breastfeeding and another six months of supplementing breast milk and whole foods, breastfeeding can save a family around $2,000.

Representatives from the Broome County Health Department and the Women Infant and Children program were also at the tent to answer any questions parents might have.

The tent will continue to say open for families throughout the Spiedie Fest. Sunday, August 6, the tent will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m..

For more information on the Southern Tier Breastfeeding Coalition, you can visit the Facebook page here.