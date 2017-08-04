Another Man Charged With The Murder Of 11-Year-Old

Another man has been charged with the murder of 11-year-old Jacelyn O'Connor.

Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding, 34, of Norwich, was arrested by New York State Police on Friday for First Degree Murder. He was arraigned in Chenango County Court and was sent to the Chenango County Jail without bail.

Rundstrom-Wooding is scheduled to reappear in court on August 7, at 11:00 a.m.