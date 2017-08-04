Three Arrested; Drugs, Guns Seized in Binghamton Bust

Severe Thunderstorm WATCH in effect for:
Three Arrested; Drugs, Guns Seized in Binghamton BustPosted: Updated:
Police arrested three people for felony drugs charges after raiding a Schubert Street apartment on Binghamton's west side Thursday.
Members of Broome's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) seized two handguns, 55 grams of crack cocaine ($4400 street value), $1500 cash and drug packaging supplies.
The suspects, including a 45-year-old Georgia man, are being held in Binghamton City Jail pending their arraignment.
Police charged Tyrone L. Cherry, 43, of Marietta, GA with the following crimes:
-- 3 counts, criminal possession of a controlled substance (3rd degree)
-- 1 count, criminal possession of a weapon (3rd degree)
-- 1 count, criminally using drug paraphernalia (2nd degree)
Charges against Bryana K. Gabriel, 22, Binghamton
-- 3 counts, criminal possession of a controlled substance (3rd degree)
-- 1 count, criminal possession of a firearm
-- 1 count, criminally using drug paraphernalia (2nd degree)
Charges against Octavia A. Moffett, 25, Binghamton
--3 counts, criminal possession of a controlled substance (3rd degree)
--1 count, criminal possession of a weapon (3rd degree)
--1 count, criminal possession of stolen property (4th degree)
-- 2 counts, criminally using drug paraphernalia (2nd degree)
