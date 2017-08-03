Oswalt brilliant, Conlon stumped in twinbill split

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies split a doubleheader against the Trenton Thunder on Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium. Corey Oswalt went the distance to guide the Ponies to a 2-0 win in the opener before the Thunder snatched the nightcap, 4-1.

Game 1 – Binghamton 2, Trenton 0

Oswalt’s masterpiece opened with a few wayward brush strokes. Jeff Hendrix led off the first with a single and Thairo Estrada blooped a hit into right. Oswalt bounced back immediately, retiring Billy Fleming before coaxing a double play out of Mike Ford.

His first inning finish was the start of things to come. The right-hander retired the final 20 Thunder hitters he faced, closing his night with six straight perfect innings. Oswalt capped each of his final five frames with strikeouts.

The Rumble Pony offense backed Oswalt with early runs against Trenton starter Daniel Camarena. Gustavo Nunez put Binghamton on the board by sneaking a two-out bunt single down the first-base line, plating David Thompson from third. Matt Oberste doubled the lead with an RBI single in the third.

Oswalt (8-4) struck out six and faced one over the minimum to seal his first career complete game. Oswalt tossed his first pitch at 5:09 PM and fired his final pitch at 6:28 PM. The 79-minute contest was Binghamton’s quickest seven-inning game in franchise history.

Camarena (1-1) was touched for two runs on four hits over six innings in the loss.

Game 2 – Trenton 4, Binghamton 1

Nick Solak set the tone for the Thunder by blasting a solo home run off PJ Conlon in the first inning. In the third, Billy Fleming zipped an RBI single into center before Zack Zehner deposited a two-run double into the right-field alley.

Thunder spot-starter Jose Mesa Jr. (1-1) kept the Ponies at bay through five strong innings. The righty struck out seven over five innings to claim his first career Double-A victory. He retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced, include the final nine Binghamton sent to the plate. Cody Carroll tossed two scoreless innings to earn the save.

Conlon (8-4) was touched for four runs on seven hits in four innings, his shortest start since June 26.

The Rumble Ponies (61-46) open a three-game series against the Senators in Harrisburg on Friday at 7:00 PM. Major League rehabber LHP Tommy Milone takes the mound against RHP Greg Ross. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:45 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton’s previous quickest seven-inning game, a 1-0 win over the Trenton Thunder on May 5, 1996, lasted 1:27…Binghamton split the season series with Trenton at three wins apiece…the Rumble Ponies welcomed 27,058 fans to NYSEG Stadium during the homestand, an average of 4,510 per opening

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)