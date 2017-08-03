Conklin Wins Tap Water Tasting Contest

The Town of Conklin has the best tasting water in Broome County.

Conklin completed against Binghamton, Johnson City, Vestal and Whitney Point in the Broome County Health Department's annual Tap Water Taste Test at the Broome County Fair on July 28.

Nearly 50 people participated in the blind taste test and declared Conklin the winner.

The town now moves onto the Central Regional competition at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse on August 11. The winner of that competition will move on to the state finals of tap water tasting at the New York State Fair.