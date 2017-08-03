The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a traveler advisory for Spiedie Fest starting at 11 a.m. Friday through 11 a.m. on Monday.



The right lane on I-81 northbound near the Front Street Exit 5 interchange will be closed.

The I-81 northbound traffic will be moved to the left and center lanes near Exit 5. The existing Exit 5 northbound on ramp lane will be used for shuttle busses to safely get on and off the highway. Motorists will still be able to use the on and off ramp at Exit 5 northbound to enter and exit the highway.

Drivers should be extra cautious and be prepared for slow moving traffic.